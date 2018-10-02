Kontaveit achieves new record ranking, advances to third round in Beijing

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit, who placed second in the Wuhan Open last week, achieved a new record ranking of 21st in the WTA on Monday and advanced to the third round of the China Open on Tuesday, daily Postimees reported.

Kontaveit lost the opening set to Germany's Laura Siegemund (WTA 142) 2-6, complaining of fatigue to British coach Nigel Sears, who offered encouragement.

She subsequently pulled away 6-3, 6-2 in the next two sets to win the match.

The 22-year-old Estonian acheived a new career high position in the WTA rankings on Monday, moving up six spots to 21.

Kontaveit remains Estonia's top-ranked tennis player currently. Kaia Kanepi, who achieved a career-high ranking of WTA 15 in August 2012, moved up one spot to 59.

