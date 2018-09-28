news

Kontaveit advances to final in Wuhan Open

Kontaveit and Wang Qiang hug after the latter drops out of their semifinal match.
Kontaveit and Wang Qiang hug after the latter drops out of their semifinal match. Source: AFP/Scanpix
Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 27) has reached the finals at the Wuhan Open after China's top player Wang Qiang (WTA 34) was forced to retire with an injury in the second set of their semifinal match.

Wang Qiang retired due to a left thigh injury while trailing 6-2, 2-1, wtatennis.com reported.

It is the first final of the season for the 22-year-old Estonian, who reached her first Premier 5 semifinal in Rome this May, but fourth final overall following three at the international level last year.

Kontaveit making the finals also ended Wang's hopes of becoming the tournament's first ever home finalist, the WTA said.

In the final, Kontaveit will take on Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 20), who beat Australia's Ashleigh Barty (WTA 17) 7-6(2), 6-4 in the other semifinal.

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

