Kontaveit defeats Potapova in opening round in Moscow

Returning from a week-long injury break, Estonia's top-ranked tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 21) advanced from the opening round of the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow after narrowly beating Russia's Anastasia Potapova (WTA 93) on Monday, daily Postimees reports.

The 22-year-old Estonian defeated Potapova 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Kontaveit rallied from a set down — and a breakdown in the final set — to make a winning start to her campaign at the VTB Kremlin Cup, the website wtatennis.com said.

It said the in-form Estonian was given all she could handle by the 17-year-old Russian wildcard, but ultimately triumphed in two hours and 17 minutes. In the final set, Potapova led 2-0 in the early going, but was ultimately outlasted by her experienced foe in a set which took over an hour to complete.

