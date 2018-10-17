Kontaveit reaches quarterfinals in Moscow

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit (WTA 21) has reached the quarterfinals in the VTB Kremlin Cup, defeating France's Kristina Mladenovic (WTA 42) 6:2, 7:6 (3) in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, Kontaveit, 22, will face off with a surprising challenger —Tunisia's Ons Jabeur (WTA 101), who soundly defeated American Sloane Stephens (WTA 8) 6:3, 6:2 in the second round.

This marks the first time that Jabeur, 24, has reached the quarterfinals in a WTA Premier-category tournament.

Kontaveit and Jabeur have faced off once before, when the Estonian defeated the Tunisian 7:5, 6:1 in an ITF tournament four years ago.

Their quarterfinal match is scheduled for Thursday.

