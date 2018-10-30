Kontaveit loses in opening round of Elite Trophy tournament in China

22-year-old Anett Kontaveit (WTA 20), Estonia's top-ranked tennis player, was eliminated in the first round of the Elite Trophy year-end tournament in Zhuhai, China, losing to Belgium's Elise Mertens (WTA 13), daily Postimees reports.

The 22-year-old Belgian beat Kontaveit 6:3, 6:1 in Zhuhai on Tuesday.

Kontaveit, who is set to play against 29-year-old German Jülia Görges (WTA 14) on Wednesday morning, has essentially already lost her chance of advancing to the next round in the tournament.

Kontaveit achieved her career record high WTA ranking of 20 last week.

