news

Anett Kontaveit reaches new career high in WTA rankings ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit (WTA 19).
Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit (WTA 19). Source: ZUMAPRESS.com/Scanpix
News

According to the fresh rankings released by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Monday, Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit, 23, has risen to 19th place, marking a new career high.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, 21, remained in first place, followed by Czech Petra Kvitová, 29, and Romanian Simona Halep, 29. Germany's Angelique Kerber, 31, who has reached the finals in the Indian Wells Open, jumped from 8th to 4th.

Ms Kontaveit, who had ranked 21st last week, surpassed France's Caroline Garcia, 25 (dropped from WTA 19 to 21) and Russia's Daria Kasatkina, 21 (dropped from WTA 14 to 22).

Kaia Kanepi, 33, who achieved a career-high ranking of WTA 15 in August 2012, dropped three spots this week to WTA 89.

Jürgen Zopp, the only Estonian to currently rank in the men's ATP rankings, dropped two spots to 159th.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

tennisanett kontaveitsportswta


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
17.03

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

17.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa discuss social issues in coalition talks

17.03

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

16.03

Foreign Minister Sven Mikser: Crimea is and will remain part of Ukraine

15.03

Daily: Student deported after failing to tell university about travel plans

15.03

Vote of no-confidence removes Narva mayor

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
18.03

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest

18.03

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

18.03

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

Business
14.03

Enterprise Estonia gives Elektrilevi grid join-up boost

13.03

Estonia gives up opposition to adding UAE to EU tax havens list

13.03

Ex-head of Danske Estonia: Anti-money laundering measures were sufficient

12.03

Enefit Green produces 10 times more wind-generated power than year ago

12.03

TS Laevad February passenger numbers up 8.9% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18.03

Anett Kontaveit reaches new career high in WTA rankings

18.03

Gallery: First sneak peek of Tallinn's first Ferris wheel

18.03

Riigikogu election results to be declared 28 March at earliest

18.03

Eurospike bid for long-range antitank missiles deemed suitable

18.03

Kallas: If this coalition doesn't happen, EKRE voters will be even angrier

18.03

SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

18.03

'Truth and Justice' sets record as most-watched film in Estonia

18.03

Man to threaten Estonia's chief rabbi taken into custody for 48 hours

18.03

Isamaa sees decline in membership following Riigikogu election

18.03

Baltika Group to merge brands, end production in Estonia

18.03

Martin Helme: EKRE's rhetoric to change in government

18.03

Centre Party headquarters windows tagged with swastikas

18.03

Going on ice banned throughout Estonia as weather warms

17.03

Interview: NATO commander on challenges of role in Estonia

17.03

Police looking into verbal attack on head of Estonian Jewish Congregation

17.03

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa discuss social issues in coalition talks

17.03

Ratas: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa working towards 'quite specific' agreement

16.03

Eesti Energia 2018 tax footprint at close to €200 million

16.03

Gallery | EDF infantry platoon on night patrol in Mali

16.03

Toom: Centre vote on EKRE, Isamaa talks first that ran along ethnic lines

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: