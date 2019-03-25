Kontaveit through to fourth round in Miami

Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit is through to the last 16 of the Miami Open tennis tournament, where she will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu, on Monday.

The match is due to follow the first game of the day, a mens' singles match to be played on court number one at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida at 17.00 EET between Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) and Jordan Thompson (Australia). Depending on how long this game lasts, Kontaveit is likely to be in action by around 19.00.

The pair are fairly evenly matched so far as world rankings go. Kontaveit is 19th in the world, with Andreescu five places lower, at 24th, after somewhat of a meteoric rise in the rankings this season.

Kontaveit had a bye in the first round of the tournament, beating Amanda Anisimova of the US in the second round, in three sets, followed by Australian Alja Tomljanovic, also in three sets: 7:6 (3), 2:6, 7:6 (4).

Andreescu's route was more circuitous, playing three matches, three days in a row in rain-interrupted games. She overcame German player Angelique Kerber, ranked fourth in the world, in the third round, in a three-setter.

The 18 year-old Canadian player, who is of Romanian descent, has had a strong season to date, starting 152nd in the world. Ten straight victories in a row has helped her rise up the rankings, though she has been struggling with a recent shoulder injury which required medical attention in her game with Kerber.

Kontaveit, 23, from Tallinn, ranks higher in her career so far than ever before, and was a quarter finalist at the Indian Wells BNP Paribas Open in mid-March.

Readers with Estonian can follow the Kontaveit-Andreescu game on ERR Sport's live blog, starting at 19.00.