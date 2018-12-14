Kelly Sildaru wins again, this time at the Dew Tour

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has won the US Dew Tour event US for the third time, dominating the women's ski slopestyle with 185, 67 points of a possible 200, 20 points ahead of second-placed skier Tess Ledeux (France).

The 2018 Dew Tour, an extreme sports circuit running since 2005, took place in Beckenridge, Colorado. The women's freestyle event is divided into two runs of three jump sections and four jib sections in total (broadly speaking, a jib is any kind of non-snow obstacle).

Skiiers had three attempts at each run, with their best score counting towards the total. Kelly Sildaru opted to finish after her second run on the second course, due to a minor injury concern. In any case, her points tally let her comfortably see off the other seven competitors, from the US, Canada and Switzerland, plus France as noted.

''I'm very happy to be back here," said Ms Sildaru, 16, from Tallinn, after the event.

"All the girls skied very well today,'' she added.

"I wanted to just do my thing today and enjoy my skiing," she said, when asked about her winning formula.

She won Dew Tour in 2015 and 2016; an injury kept her out of last year's event as well as the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February this year. The result extends her winning streak to 26, since she first emerged on the scene at the Winter X games, also in Colorado, in 2013, aged just 13.

So far her career haul is four gold medals in world championships; two in 2017 in Switzerland and Italy, and two this year in New Zealand.

