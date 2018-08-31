Kelly Sildaru picks up gold in New Zealand

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has won the gold medal in the slopestyle event at the Junior World Ski Championships in Cardona, New Zealand, and her second medal at the competition.

Ms. Sildaru, 16, from Tallinn, had already won silver at Cardona in the 'big air' snowboarding event, and reportedly dominated the slopestyle, which involves skiing down a slope riddled with obstacles such as rails and jumps, picking up points for the size and quality of the jumps and other tricks, as well as their originality.

Over three attempts, Ms. Sildaru's highest score in the slopestyle event stood at 93.60 points, next to second place skiier, Anastasia Tatalina of Russia, and 87.00 from the bronze winner, Japanese skier Kokone Kondo.

Due to scheduling issues the qualifications rounds and final were all held on the same day.

The medal represents her third gold to be taken at the world championships, the previous two being in 2017 at Crans-Montana, Switzerland and Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy, in the halfpipe and slopestyle events respectively.

Kelly Sildaru first made her name as a freestyle skiier at the 2016 Winter X games at Aspen, Colorado in the US when she won gold in the slopestyle, a little under a month short of her 14th birthday.

She missed the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea in February due to injury.

