Kaia Kanepi through to US Open third round

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi overcame Swiss player Jil Teichmann in straight sets on Wednesday, to take her through to round three of the US Open. Ms. Kanepi had already defeated world number one Simona Halep of Romania in the first round.

Kaia Kanepi, ranked 44th in the world according to the WTA rankings, beat 21-year-old Ms. Teichmann 6-4, 6-3, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, and now faces Swedish player Rebecca Peterson, ranked 61st, in the third round after the latter defeated Vania King of the US 7-5, 6-1.

After a slow start, Ms. Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu, noted as an extremely powerful server (170-180 kph), took control of the match and wrapped things up in an hour and thirty seven minutes of play.

This elevates Ms. Kanepi, who has twice in her career been a quarter finalist at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, to the position of most focussed-on Estonian player after the highest ranking current Estonian player, Anett Kontaveit, was knocked out in three sets in the first round on Tuesday, by Czech player Katerina Siniakova. Ms. Kontaveit and Ms. Peterson, Kaia Kanepi's next opponent, are reportedly good friends.

Order of play for the ladies' third round has not been finalised at press time, since some of the second round games, including Katerina Siniakova's game against Ajla Tomljanović of Australia, are to be played on Thursday.

