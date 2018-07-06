news

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Andrew Whyte
Anett Kontaveit at Wimbledon
Anett Kontaveit at Wimbledon Source: AFP/Scanpix
News

Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit has reached the third round of the Wimbledon tennis finals after beating Jennifer Brady of the US in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Kontaveit, ranked 27th in the world, was at one point 4-1 up in the first set against Brady, ranked 86th. She broke the American's serve in the eigth game to clinch the set.

In the second set Ms. Kontaveit lost the first three games, before pulling things back to 4-4. With the score in games continuing to remain even stevens, the set went to a tie break which Kontaveit won 7-4.

Ms. Kontaveit served five aces through the course of the match and made three double faults, compared with her opponents two aces and four double faults.

Her next opponent in the third round is Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium, ranked 47th.

Van Uytvanck, 24, grabbed an upset victory over the number three in the world, Garbiñe Muguruzat of Spain.

Playing in her fifth Wimbledon finals, Annett Kontaveit, 22, has not progressed beyond the third round to date. Her best performance so far in the singles came last year when she lost to Caroline Wozniacki, after winning the first set. Nonetheless she exacted revenge of a sort by defeating Wozniacki, of Denmark, the current world number two, in straight sets on the clay courts of the WTA Rome Masters in May.

Ms. van Utyvanck is playing in the third round for the first ever time.

The game between Kontaveit and Uytvanck is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday.

Meanwhile former top Estonia ladies' player Kaia Kanepi has got through to the second round of the ladies' doubles, with her partner Andrea Petkovic of Germany.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Uudised

anett kontaveitestonian sportswimbledon tennis tournament


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11:47

Close to 8,000 cyber security-related incidents in first half of 2018

11:01

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice

10:06

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon

05.07

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application

05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

05.07

Pope to hold mass on Tallinn Freedom Square

05.07

Tallinn mayor turns to court to fight party financing watchdog injunction

05.07

Infographic: 12 Estonian ambassadors changing posts this summer

FEATURE
The defence ministers of the initiative's nine signatories.

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

Last year, 25 of the EU's 28 member states committed to the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) scheme, spurring a wide array of specific military projects and investment pledges, French President Emmanuel Macron's European Intervention Initiative being one of them.

BUSINESS
05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

04.07

Amount of money laundered via Danske Bank Estonia could be €7 billion

03.07

Port of Tallinn selling coal terminal plant for reported €3.8 million

03.07

Estonian companies to get around €100 million with help of EstFund

02.07

Stora Enso to move group's financial center to Estonia

02.07

Flag carrier Nordica ends 2017 with €900,000 profit

02.07

European Central Bank approves Luminor cross-border merger

02.07

Ruhnu remains inaccessible also on Monday as ferry forced to remain in port

Opinion
26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

13.06

Opinion digest: Siim Kallas on Kim-Trump summit

08.06

Yana Toom: I'd prefer an Estonian Ministerial role to working in Brussels

31.05

Ilves at CyCon 2018: 'Cyber NATO' coalition of liberal democracies needed

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
19:02

Gallery: Ceremony marks start of The Yorkshire Regiment's Estonian tour

18:19

Future ambassador Vseviov on Estonian-US relations and national defence

17:42

Border guards apprehend eight suspected illegal entrants to Estonia

16:45

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

15:44

Former prominent Communist Party member dies

15:10

Swedbank: Free regional public transport not to impact consumer prices

14:07

Prime Minister meeting with Chinese counterpart in Bulgaria

13:03

Slight upturn in tourist numbers in May, growth in numbers from Asia

12:20

Siim Kallas suggests Putin's talking points for upcoming meeting with Trump

11:47

Close to 8,000 cyber security-related incidents in first half of 2018

11:01

Ministry's desire to confine legal education to Tartu not clear in practice

10:06

Anett Kontaveit reaches round three of Wimbledon

08:51

June consumer price index up 4% on year

05.07

CERN invites Estonia to submit membership application

05.07

Government may discuss lowering electricity excise duty this autumn

05.07

Pope to hold mass on Tallinn Freedom Square

05.07

Tallinn mayor turns to court to fight party financing watchdog injunction

05.07

Feature: Behind the European Intervention Initiative

05.07

Infographic: 12 Estonian ambassadors changing posts this summer

05.07

Finnish citizen suspected of having received drugs by mail

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: