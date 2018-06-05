news

Tennis star Anett Kontaveit to work with new Brit coach Nigel Sears

Andrew Whyte
Anett Kontaveit
Anett Kontaveit Source: AFP/Scanpix
Top Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit has just signed a three month trial period deal with noted British tennis coach Nigel Sears.

The news comes following her fourth round defeat in the French Open at Roland Garros over the weekend, where she lost 6-2, 6-0 to American Sloane Stephens, the fourth grand slam finals which Kontaveit has played in.

Kontaveit has concluded the two year working relationship she had with coach Glenn Schaap. Under Schaap's tutelage, Kontaveit progressed from barely being in the top 100 world rankings to her current position of 24th

"Working with Glenn certainly helped me achieve a much better physical form. He taught me to use my serve arsenal better. While working with him I learned to know and trust my own game and techniques,'' Kontaveit explained.

However the official reason for the ending of the relationship is that it was necessary to get fresh ideas and to progress further forward.

On her official website Kontaveit wished Schaap the best of luck for the future.

Anett Kontaveit, 22, from Tallinn has seen several recent successes including beating current world no. 2 in the ladies' rankings Caroline Wozniacki in the quarter finals of the WTA Rome Masters last month.

She is due to start working with Nigel Sears in the Netherlands as early as this week.

Sears, 61, is a former professional player who has coached several top 10 world players including Amanda Coetzer (highest ranknig 3rd), Daniela Hantuchova (5th) and Barbara Schett (7th). He was coachign Russian player Ekaterina Makarova up to the conclusion of the last US open in October 2017. His daughter Kim married top Scottish player and two times Wimbledon mens' singles champion Andy Murray in 2015.

