Estonia's top tennis player Kontaveit moves up world rankings again

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit, 22, moved up yet another spot in the fresh Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to achieve a career best position of 25th.

Kontaveit's previous best was 26th, achieved in the previous rankings released following the Madrid Open two weeks ago. On Saturday, she reached the semifinals in the Rome Open, where she lost to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (WTA 4).

Kaia Kanepi, 32, jumped eight spots in the rankings to 51st. Kanepi achieved her career best ranking of 15th in August 2012.

Romania's Simona Halep once again defended her position at the top of the WTA rankings, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza. Latvian Jeļena Ostapenko moved up one spot to return to the top five.

In the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, Spain's Rafael Nadal once again replaced Switzerland's Roger Federer as the world's best men's tennis player.

Jürgen Zopp, 30, Estonia's top men's tennis player, remained steady at 138th, while Kenneth Raisma, 20, jumped 23 places to 837th following strong performances at recent ITF tournaments.