Estonian tennis star Annett Kontaveit beats Wozniacki to reach Rome semis

Highest ranked Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit defeated top Danish player and number two in the world according to the World Tennis Association (WTA), Caroline Wozniacki, 27, in the quarterfinals of the WTA Rome masters on Friday, booking herself a place in the the semifinals.

The 22-year-old from Tallinn won the match convincingly in two sets, 6-3, 6-1 .

She had already come off a dominating win over former world number one Venus Williams, 37, in the previous round, winning that one in straight sets too.

She will meet Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, 23, ranked number four in the world, on Saturday.

Kontaveit is ranked at number 22 in WTA listings. The game was the third time Kontaveit and Wozniacki had met, with Kontaveit leading 2-1 after yesterday's performance.

The ATP World Masters Tournament in Rome is played on a clay court. The final will be tomorrow, Sunday, 20 May.