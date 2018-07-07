Kontaveit out of Wimbledon finals

news

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: imago/Paul Zimmer/Scanpix
Estonian ladies tennis player Anett Kontaveit has crashed out of the Wimbledon tennis finals, losing in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to Belgian player Alison van Uytvanck.

Ms. Kontaveit, 22, ranked 27th in the world, was playing for a place in the fourth round of the competition, which would have been the furthest she has progressed there to date (in 2017 she also reached the third round).

However Ms. van Uytvanck proved too strong and, with scores standing at 5-3 in the second set, was finally able to break Ms. Kontaveit's serve.

Despite first serve speeds in excess of 102 miles per hour, and the game yo-yoing between deuce and advantage to Ms. Utyvanck three times, the latter finally clinched the fourth matchpoint to win the match, which finished just before 15.00 EEST.

Ms. Kontaveit, from Tallinn, recently obtained a new coach, Briton Nigel Sears. Recent victories include a win over world number two Caroline Wozniacki at the Rome Masters in May.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

