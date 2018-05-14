Estonia's Kontaveit achieves career best 26th in world tennis rankings

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit, 22, moved up a spot in the fresh Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to achieve a career best position of 26th.

Kontaveit's previous best was 27th, which she achieved last July and again this January.

Kaia Kanepi, 32, likewise moved up a spot in the rankings to 59th. Kanepi achieved her career best ranking of 15th in August 2012.

Romania's Simona Halep defended her position at the top of the WTA rankings, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza.

In the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, Switzerland's Roger Federer replaced Spain's Rafael Nadal as the world's best tennis player. Estonian Jürgen Zopp, meanwhile, dropped three spots to 138th.