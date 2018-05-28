Kontaveit continues climb up world tennis rankings

Estonia's top tennis player Anett Kontaveit, 22, once again moved up a spot in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to achieve a new career best position of 24th.

In the WTA rankings published on Monday, Kontaveit managed to move up past Australia's Daria Gavrilova.

Meanwhile, Kaia Kanepi, 32, dropped one spot to 52nd. Kanepi achieved her career best ranking of 15th in August 2012.

The WTA's top ten remained unchanged, with Romania's Simona Halep remaining at top of the WTA rankings, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza.