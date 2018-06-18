Kontaveit, Kanepi drop three spots in world tennis rankings

Estonia's two top tennis stars, Anett Kontaveit, 22, and Kaia Kanepi, 33, each dropped three spots in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Kontaveit dropped from a personal best 24th place to 27th.

Kanepi, meanwhile, dropped from 43rd to 46th. Kanepi achieved her career best ranking of 15th in August 2012.

The WTA's top three remained unchanged, with Romania's Simona Halep remaining at top of the rankings, followed by Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza.

In the men's ATP rankings, Jürgen Zopp, 30, remained at 107th, while Kenneth Raisma and Vladimir Ivanov both dropped two spots to 743rd and 794th, respectively. Mattias Siimar, meanwhile, jumped 60 and Kristjan Tamm six spots top 1,212th and 1,381st, respectively.