Wimbledon: Kaia Kanepi out, Anett Kontaveit advances to round two

Estonian tennis players Kaia Kanepi and Anett Kontaveit have seen diverging fortunes in the first round of this year's Wimbledon tennis tournament.

Playing in her first grand slam finals in three years, Kaia Kanepi, 33, ranked 46th in the world in the WTA ladies' rankings, crashed out in her first round game, losing to Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Ms. Sorribes Tormo, 21, ranked 117th in the world, who had not previously made it to the second round of a Grand Slam Tournament, won in straight sets, though the first set only after a tie breaker; after Kanepi had clawed her way back from a 4-1 deficit to bring things to 5:5 in games, the latter eventually lost 7:6 (5). The second set was a much more straightforward affair, with Sorribes Tormo romping home to a 6:1 win.

Kanepi's best singles performances to date at Wimbledon came in 2010 and 2013, when she reached the Quarter Finals both times.

Estonia's top ladies tennis player and indeed tennis player a as whole, Anett Kontaveit (WTA ranking 27th) saw a decisive two set victory for her, 6:2, 6-2, over Czech player Denisa Allertova, in a game which lasted slightly less than an hour.

She will face Jennifer Brady, 23, from the US tomorrow, Thursday. Ms. Brady is ranked 86th in the world.

Ms. Kontaveit recently acquired a new coach, Briton Nigel Sears.