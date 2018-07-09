ERR has the football World Cup semis and final covered

With the football World Cup final looming on the horizon and only four teams still in the running, fans here in Estonia may want a heads up on the coverage by ERR on both TV and radio, so here it is.

TV coverage

Tuesday, 10 July: The semi-final between France and Belgium, to be played at the Krestovski stadium at St. Petersburg will be covered by ETV2, coverage starting at 20.30 EEST (game starts at 21.00).

Wednesday, 11 July: Croatia's semi-final against England at the Lužniki stadium in Moscow is also being covered on ETV2, same time.

Saturday, 14 July: The 3rd and 4th place playoff, to be played in St. Petersburg between the two semi finals losers, will be covered on ETV, with coverage starting at 16.45.

Sunday, 15 July: The big event at the Lužniki sees live coverage on ETV starting at 17.15 with the match kicking off at 18.00, local time.

Radio coverage

Vikerraadio also has all the games covered for those who prefer.

The two semi-finals and the final will also be covered on Raadio 4, with Russian commentary.

All commentary and analysis unless otherwise noted is in Estonian. For further info visit the sports portal here.