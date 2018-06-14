news

ERR has all football World Cup games covered

Andrew Whyte
2018 FIFA World Cup Finals Logo
2018 FIFA World Cup Finals Logo Source: Reuters/Scanpix
Today sees the start of the 21st FIFA football World Cup, taking place in Russia, and ETV will be showing all the matches, with the sports portal on ERR (in Estonian) providing further news and analysis.

Prime TV channel ETV is showing all the action from the group games live, starting with today's opening game between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, with coverage starting at 17.15 EEST.

Group games last for two weeks, with the line up including holders Germany, perennial favourites Brazil, and first timers Iceland and Panama, with the knockout rounds starting on 30 June. The final takes place in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday, 15 July.

This year's World Cup Finals have hardly been devoid of controversy before a single ball has even been kicked, however. Questions surrounding whether the process of awarding the competition to Russia took place on a level playing field, concerns about the treatment of minorities in Russia, and the fallout from the Skirpal poisoning case in Salisbury, UK, in March (England have qualified in Group G) have all dogged the run up to the event.

Estonia failed to qualify, finishing in fourth place in their qualifying group.

Most of the games will be on ETV, with some on ETV2 so expats living in Estonia who want to brush up on their Estonian listening skills whilst keeping up with the action, or indeed anyone outside of Estonia who wants to do the same, should keep an eye on the ERR sports portal here or ETV's page here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

