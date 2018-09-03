Kaia Kanepi reacts to US Open defeat

Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi has given her short reaction to the press following Sunday's loss to Serena Williams in the fourth round of the US Open in Flushing Meadows.

''I thought she [ie. Serena] played really well, and when I had a small chance, I thought, this is a really important shot; but it's hard to hit the shot that you know you have to hit well,'' she said, speaking about a game which had plenty of big hitting moments from both players.

''I can enjoy this much more than as a regular loss,'' she went on.

Serena Williams scythed through the first set in a little over 15 minutes, but Ms. Kanepi reversed the trend in the second set, playing some strong smashes and passing shots, as well as the cross-court forehand for which she's famed.

''So far as the feedback which I have received goes, people are saying that I had a good game and fought well, so I will have to go along with that,'' she said.

Kaia Kanepi, 34, from Haapsalu and ranked 44th in the WTA ladies' tennis rankings, has a good record at the US Open, having reached the quarter finals (ie. the fifth round) this time last year.

"I havn't made any plans yet, but I look forward to the US Open every year," she concluded.

The full interview clip (in both English and Estonian) is here.