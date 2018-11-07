news

Cross-country skiing champion Kristina Šmigun-Vähi running for parliament ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Kristina Šmigun-Vähi.
Kristina Šmigun-Vähi. Source: ERR
News

Less than four months before the general election, parties continue to look for celebrities to join their ranks. The Reform Party's latest candidate for parliament is two-time Olympic champion Kristina Šmigun-Vähi.

As TV channel Kanal 2 said on Tuesday evening, Šmigun-Vähi will run for parliament for the Reform Party in the Central Tallinn electoral district.

Her comments to the channel's Radar magazine provide a pretty good overview why the party would choose her: "I'm not entering politics as a top-level athlete, I'm going there as a hard-working Estonian woman who cares for her children and their future. Women like that especially should be given a louder voice, which I hope to be contributing to," Šmigun-Vähi said.

After the end of her cross-country skiing career, Šmigun-Vähi completed a degree in economics at the University of Tartu. "I feel I'm ready now to give my all for the good of Estonia," the 41-year-old said.

Reform Party chairwoman, Kaja Kallas said that talking to Šmigun-Vähi, she had found that the former athlete shares the party's world view.

In February 2016 Šmigun-Vähi won Olympic gold in the 7.5-km double pursuit. She won a second gold medal in the 10-km classical in the same Olympics just days later. In February 2010, she won Olympic silver in the 10-km freestyle race. She announced her retirement in the same year.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

reform partykristina šmigun-vähi2019 riigikogu elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
06.11

Baltic notaries' annual roundtable focuses on money laundering prevention

06.11

Gallery: Ratas opens Kazakh memorial, visits village with Estonian roots

06.11

B1 Estonian exam, Part 1: Citizenship condition and practical experience

06.11

PPA seeking €300,000 from Gemalto

06.11

Estonian financial watchdog proposes money laundering prevention measures

06.11

Ambassador in Tel Aviv: Estonian embassy not to be moved to Jerusalem

06.11

Tallinn-Pärnu railway line to be closed permanently in December

06.11

Group set up in Estonian parliament in support of Donald Trump

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
06.11

Baltic notaries' annual roundtable focuses on money laundering prevention

06.11

Minister in no rush to approve termination of pulp mill spatial plan

06.11

Estonian financial watchdog proposes money laundering prevention measures

06.11

Number of tourists down 2% in September

06.11

Bold new bridge project threatened as complainant takes matter to court

05.11

Riigikogu committee supports Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

05.11

Giving up oil shale would cost Estonia €1 billion per year

05.11

Olympic Entertainment gets new CEO as Jääger resigns

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:44

Birth date mismatches mean nearly 300 getting new ID code

13:47

Competition Authority approves Eesti Energia acquisition of Nelja Energia

12:10

Cross-country skiing champion Kristina Šmigun-Vähi running for parliament

11:46

State rejects Estonian World's plea for funding for this year

11:22

October consumer price index up 4.4% year on year

11:14

Electronic Communications tour to promote Estonian electronic music in UK

10:28

New bill aims to bring 300 cargo ships under Estonian flag

09:19

Riigikogu Board: MPs not to be reimbursed for campaign expenses

08:49

President Kersti Kaljulaid to visit Benin

06.11

Baltic notaries' annual roundtable focuses on money laundering prevention

06.11

Gallery: Ratas opens Kazakh memorial, visits village with Estonian roots

06.11

Minister in no rush to approve termination of pulp mill spatial plan

06.11

B1 Estonian exam, Part 1: Citizenship condition and practical experience

06.11

PPA seeking €300,000 from Gemalto

06.11

Estonian financial watchdog proposes money laundering prevention measures

06.11

Neivelt: Voluntary pension pillar would decrease society's stress levels

06.11

Number of tourists down 2% in September

06.11

Rebels to return to Black Nights Film Festival

06.11

Bold new bridge project threatened as complainant takes matter to court

06.11

Ambassador in Tel Aviv: Estonian embassy not to be moved to Jerusalem

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: