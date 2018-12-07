news

Reform first party to publish full list of candidates for 2019 elections

News
ERR
The Reform Party's top candidates in the 2019 Riigikogu elections.
The Reform Party's top candidates in the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Source: ERR
News

The board of the Reform Party submitted a candidate list containing 125 names to its general assembly for approval. The list of candidates, compiled by a list committee based on the results of internal elections, includes 87 men and 38 women.

Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas will be the party's top candidate in Estonia's largest electoral district, Harju and Rapla Counties (15 mandates). Kallas will be followed there by Marko Mihkelson and Aivar Sõerd. Laine Randjärv, who was expected to leave politics, is the district's fifth candidate.

Estonia's second-largest electoral district, Central Tallinn-Lasnamäe-Pirita (13 mandates) will see its candidate list led by Siim Kallas, followed by Keit Pentus-Rosimannus and Andres Sutt. Olympic gold medalist Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, who received a lot of media attention when she announced her intention to run for the Riigikogu, is Reform's fourth candidate in this district.

Reform's candidate list in the country's third-largest electoral district of Haabersti-Kristiine-Põhja-Tallinn (10 mandates) will be led by Kristen Michal, followed by Heidy Purga and Arto Aas.

In Tartu (8 mandates), the party's list will be topped by incumbent mayor Urmas Klaas, followed by professor and runner-up candidate for rector of the University of Tartu Margit Sutrop and former commander of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) Ants Laaneots.

The order of Reform's general candidate list will be determined in a second round of internal voting to conclude on 12 December. The Refom Party's general assembly will finalise its candidate list on 12 January.

The 2019 Riigikogu elections are to take place on 3 March.

 

-

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Editor: Aili Vahtla

reform partykaja kallascandidates


