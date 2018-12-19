news

Reform's European Parliament candidate list topped by Ansip, Rõivas, Paet ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip (Reform).
Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Reform Party's list of candidates for the European Parliament elections next May will led by former prime minister and current Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip, followed by former prime minister Taavi Rõivas and incumbent MEP Urmas Paet.

The Reform Party's list of candidates for the European Parliament elections next May will led by former prime minister and current Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip, followed by former prime minister Taavi Rõivas and incumbent MEP Urmas Paet.

"It is vital that each representative of Estonia in the European Parliament be a politician with contacts and experience, who has their own European network and is always prepared to stand for Estonia's interests," Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said in a press release on Wednesday. "While large countries have about a hundred envoys, we only have seven. The Reform Party will put out an extremely strong list for the elections, which will be led by the successful Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip, followed by Taavi Rõivas, who holds prime minister experience, and longtime foreign minister Urmas Paet. Our goal is to win the European Parliament elections."

The full list of Reform candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections includes:

1. Andrus Ansip
2. Taavi Rõivas
3. Urmas Paet
4. Maris Lauri
5. Kalle Palling
6. Yoko Alender
7. Vilja Toomast
8. Airis Meier
9. Hanno Pevkur

Following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, Estonia will be granted an extra seat in the European Parliament, bringing its total number of MEPs to seven.

Reform's general assembly is to endorse its list of candidates on 12 January.

The European Parliament elections will take place from 23-26 May.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

taavi rõivasreform partyandrus ansipurmas paeteuropean parliament


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

18.12

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

18.12

Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

18.12

Greens against merging of Environmental Board, Inspectorate

18.12

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

18.12

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

18.12

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

Estonia 100
Opinion
04.12

Opinion: Russian hybrid war has already reached peak in Estonia

28.11

Jüri Nikolajev: EKRE handed opportunity to woo Russian voters

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

FEATURE
BUSINESS
11:49

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

10:36

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Statistics Estonia: 295,000 lived at risk of poverty in 2017

17.12

Estonia's November inflation fastest in the EU

17.12

Upcoming holidays to affect interbank transfers in Estonia

15.12

Oil shale mining up 23% on year in 2017

14.12

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

Culture
2019 Elections
Interior Minister Katri Raik (SDE).

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

The Social Democratic Party is making a unified education system part of its platform for the 2019 general election on 3 March next year. To achieve this, the party is turning towards a school model where native speakers of Estonian as well as Russian would study together under the same roof starting from nursery school.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:13

Reform's European Parliament candidate list topped by Ansip, Rõivas, Paet

16:26

Prosecutor General: Account managers suspected in Danske money laundering Updated

15:44

Ministry: Construction of Haapsalu railway to cost an estimated €65 million

14:47

Estonian ambassador to support migration compact at UN General Assembly

14:06

'The Little Comrade' chosen to compete at Palm Springs festival

12:07

Bank of Estonia: Drop in competitiveness suggesting trouble ahead

11:49

Economist Jeffrey Sachs: Estonia quickly narrowing gap with Scandinavia

11:09

Social Democrats add unified school system to 2019 campaign platform

10:36

Police arrest 10 in connection with Danske money laundering case Updated

10:28

Agreement to be signed fixing Estonian R&D investment at 1% of GDP

08:51

Ossinovski expects poverty to significantly decrease in 2017

18.12

Interior Ministry to split immigration quota into two parts

18.12

Expiring FIFA World Cup Fan IDs may put pressure on eastern border

18.12

Ossinovski: Kaljurand could top SDE list for European Parliament elections

18.12

Motion submitted for visa bans on Kerch incident-related Russian officials

18.12

Greens against merging of Environmental Board, Inspectorate

18.12

US arms manufacturer Sig Sauer contests Estonia's firearms tender

18.12

E-Residency 2.0: Paradigm shift, hidden in bland new white paper

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

18.12

Kaja Kallas: Estonia needs to become attractive to emigrants

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: