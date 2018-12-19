Reform's European Parliament candidate list topped by Ansip, Rõivas, Paet

The Reform Party's list of candidates for the European Parliament elections next May will led by former prime minister and current Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip, followed by former prime minister Taavi Rõivas and incumbent MEP Urmas Paet.

The Reform Party's list of candidates for the European Parliament elections next May will led by former prime minister and current Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip, followed by former prime minister Taavi Rõivas and incumbent MEP Urmas Paet.

"It is vital that each representative of Estonia in the European Parliament be a politician with contacts and experience, who has their own European network and is always prepared to stand for Estonia's interests," Reform Party chairwoman Kaja Kallas said in a press release on Wednesday. "While large countries have about a hundred envoys, we only have seven. The Reform Party will put out an extremely strong list for the elections, which will be led by the successful Vice-President of the European Commission Andrus Ansip, followed by Taavi Rõivas, who holds prime minister experience, and longtime foreign minister Urmas Paet. Our goal is to win the European Parliament elections."

The full list of Reform candidates for the upcoming European Parliament elections includes:

1. Andrus Ansip

2. Taavi Rõivas

3. Urmas Paet

4. Maris Lauri

5. Kalle Palling

6. Yoko Alender

7. Vilja Toomast

8. Airis Meier

9. Hanno Pevkur

Following the UK's withdrawal from the EU, Estonia will be granted an extra seat in the European Parliament, bringing its total number of MEPs to seven.

Reform's general assembly is to endorse its list of candidates on 12 January.

The European Parliament elections will take place from 23-26 May.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!