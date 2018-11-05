Reform Party to replace secretary-general, Valdaru to run for parliament

The Reform Party's secretary-general, Kert Valdaru, is stepping down. Instead of running the party's everyday business, he will now concentrate on the campaign for the general election on 3 March 2019, in which he will be a candidate, ERR's Estonian online news reported on Sunday.

Valdaru was brought in by the party's chairwoman, Kaja Kallas. His predecessor, Tõnis Kõiv, was replaced shortly after the party staged an internal purge earlier this year to replace Kallas' predecessor, Hanno Pevkur, as well as the people he had brought in.

In a letter to fellow party members sent out on Sunday, Valdaru wrote that after discussing the issue with Kallas, he had decided that he could be of better use to the party as a candidate for parliament.

'I think that our platform is the best for Estonia, and I want to participate in putting it into practice as a Member of the Riigikogu,' Valdaru wrote.

Valdaru lives in Kalamaja in Tallinn and will be on Reform's list for the Haabersti, Kristiine and Põhja-Tallinn electoral district.

As he wants to concentrate on the campaign, he is stepping down as secretary-general, he said: Kaja Kallas had agreed with him that the party is better served if another team member takes over his tasks.

The choice fell on Erkki Keldo, whose appointment now needs to be confirmed by the party leadership. Keldo is 27 years old, has been a member of the party since 2012, and is an employee of the Riigikogu in the function of advisor to Deputy President of the Riigikogu Kalle Laanet (Reform).

The change in personnel is thus happening close to the party's parliamentary group, as Valdaru is also an advisor at the national parliament, a job in which he will continue.

