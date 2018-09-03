news

Reform weighing up Kross candidacy in East-Viru County ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Eerik-Niiles Kross.
Eerik-Niiles Kross. Source: Postimees/Scanpix
News

Opposition Reform Party is considering whether to put up Eerik-Niiles Kross as its primary candidate in the easternmost electoral ward of Ida-Viru County for the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Kross, son of noted Estonian writer and poet Jaan Kross, has served as a member of parliament before, having won a seat for Reform in 2015. However, he took a sabbatical starting in June this year, to study in the US at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He had previously stood for the Estonian Greens and for IRL (today, Isamaa/Pro Patria) and was on the party executive of the latter.

Reform, which is currently the largest party in terms of seats at the Estonian parliament (Riigikogu) and is led by Kaja Kallas, is in opposition, and hopes to publish its finalised electoral lists in January 2019. The Estonian general elections work on a modified d'Hondt proportional representation basis, with lists of candidates for each of 12 electoral districts.

Mr. Kross has reportedly already met with Reform representatives in Ida-Viru County.

"We discussed how to team up together and what to do in Ida-Viru County," said party secretary general Kert Valdaru.

The general elections in Estonia are set for 3 March 2019.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

reform partyida-viru countyeerik-niiles kross2019 riigikogu elections2019 estonian parliamentary elections


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:33

Ragnar Klavan grabs first win in Cagliari colours

08:48

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open

02.09

State secondary schools to bring rural area education up to par with cities

02.09

58 have left Narva branch of Centre Party since mid-August

01.09

Second-tier court rejects appeals of Centre Party, Paavo Pettai

01.09

Mikser following EU ministers meeting: Trade talks with US need to continue

01.09

Irish foreign minister to visit Estonia for first time

01.09

Kaia Kanepi beats Rebecca Peterson in US Open third round

FEATURE
BUSINESS
31.08

Hiiumaa air link reopens on Saturday

31.08

Uber prices rise in Tallinn, Taxify remain constant

31.08

IKEA mulling over opening Estonian store

31.08

48-building Lake Ülemiste construction project blocked by city government

30.08

Statistics: Retail turnover shows small rise in July

29.08

Sole spirits producer cutting output, jobs after bad harvests, excise hikes

29.08

Business sector profits down 12% in second quarter of 2018

28.08

Oman bans import of fish from Estonia

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:25

Estonian consumer prices up nearly twice EU average since 2000

16:43

Crime in Estonia falling, better ways to combat recidivism needed

16:02

New Narva criminal probe into SDE deputy activity joins current Centre one

14:23

Kaia Kanepi reacts to US Open defeat

13:04

President invites Narva residents to spectate at ambassadorial ceremony

12:20

Reform weighing up Kross candidacy in East-Viru County

11:55

Russian embassy blasts Lihula World War Two monument reinstallation

11:04

Large number of schools start academic year with teacher shortage

09:33

Ragnar Klavan grabs first win in Cagliari colours

08:48

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open

02.09

State secondary schools to bring rural area education up to par with cities

02.09

Olerex offering cash withdrawal service at service stations

02.09

58 have left Narva branch of Centre Party since mid-August

01.09

Second-tier court rejects appeals of Centre Party, Paavo Pettai

01.09

Mikser following EU ministers meeting: Trade talks with US need to continue

01.09

Vesterbacka introduces Helsinki tunnel plan to Ministry of Economic Affairs

01.09

Irish foreign minister to visit Estonia for first time

01.09

Kaia Kanepi beats Rebecca Peterson in US Open third round

01.09

FEATURE | Interview with the Kalamaja archaeological time team

31.08

Home defence organisation streamlining, number of women and children rises

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: