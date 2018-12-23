International FIS skiathlon events taking place in Otepää

With ideal conditions given the snow cover across the whole of Estonia, national and international cross country skiathlon events have been going ahead on Sunday, at Estonia's winter sports capital of Otepää.

In the Estonian men's event, Karel Tammjärv of Tartu Skiclub managed to beat Andreas Veerpalu, son of former Estonian Winter Olympics star Andres, by 3.2 seconds, to win. Tatjana Mannima of Kiviõli Skiclub won the women's national event.

With international competitors taking part in the men's 15+15 km and women's 5+5 km FIS biathlon events, the competition is effectively the warm-up for the Estonian stage in the FIS 2018-2019 World Cup, which takes place on 19-20 January 2019, at the same venue.

Last year's event had to be cancelled due to sub-standard weather conditions.

The men's 15+15 km international event, in progress at the time of writing, can be viewed here. The women's event, starting at 15.15 EET is here, both with Estonian commentary.

