Otepää to host Biathlon World Cup stage in 2022

The International Biathlon Union has issued a licence for a Biathlon World Cup stage to be arranged in Otepää in South Estonia. From 7 to 13 March 2022, Otepää will host the world's best biathletes and the season's second before last stage.

"We've finally achieved the goal we've been aiming for," Aivar Nigol, who has led efforts to arrange competitions and attract international associations to Otepää, wrote on Facebook.

Their efforts, which among other things include hosting a first international competition in 2007 and hosting the 2018 Junior Biathlon World Championships, had led them step by step towards getting the license, he added.

"I'm extremely pleased that we now have a centre with an A licence in Estonia that can offer great opportunities to train and also to arrange competitions. I want to thank all of our supporters, partners and organising teams, whose efforts have taken us to where we are today."

The world cup stage to be arranged in Otepää is one of nine in the 2021/2022 season. Other stages include Östersund, Hochfilzen, Annecy, Oberhof, Ruhpolding, Antholz, Minsk-Raubichi and Oslo.