Zahkna and Oja take second place in single mixed relay

Estonian biathletes Regina Oja and Rene Zahkna took second place in the single mixed relay at the Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia after a brilliant competition.

The race was won by the French duo Bescond/Emilien, with the Estonian pair losing just 5.9 seconds. Oja left the last range in third place, 18.8 seconds behind Bescond, but skied a powerful last leg winning back second place.

The French used five spare cartridges, while the Estonian duo who remained in the top five for the duration of the race only used three.

Third place went to Austria (Simon Eder and Lisa Theresa Hauser) who were 12.2 seconds off the leaders.

The Estonian duo managed 5th place in Östersund, Sweden, after Sweden, Germany, Norway and Ukraine, in the only other single mixed relay of the season. The women started the first leg in Östersund, while it was other way around in Pokljuka.

