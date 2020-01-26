ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Zahkna and Oja take second place in single mixed relay ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR Sport
Regina Oja and Rene Zahkna
Regina Oja and Rene Zahkna Source: Screenshot
News

Estonian biathletes Regina Oja and Rene Zahkna took second place in the single mixed relay at the Biathlon World Championships in Pokljuka, Slovenia after a brilliant competition.

The race was won by the French duo Bescond/Emilien, with the Estonian pair losing just 5.9 seconds. Oja left the last range in third place, 18.8 seconds behind Bescond, but skied a powerful last leg winning back second place.

The French used five spare cartridges, while the Estonian duo who remained in the top five for the duration of the race only used three.

Third place went to Austria (Simon Eder and Lisa Theresa Hauser) who were 12.2 seconds off the leaders.

The Estonian duo managed 5th place in Östersund, Sweden, after Sweden, Germany, Norway and Ukraine, in the only other single mixed relay of the season. The women started the first leg in Östersund, while it was other way around in Pokljuka.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

rene zahknaregina ojabiathlonestonian athletes
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:19

Olukorrast riigis: Public expectation unconvincing as reason behind reform

15:17

Startup Estonia creates new startup database

14:15

Pealtnägija: Women find it difficult to reach top echelons in politics

13:16

Animal-vehicle crash database and map application launched

12:15

Zahkna and Oja take second place in single mixed relay

11:23

Tax board to send reminders to people to declared sale and rental income

10:20

Gallery: Kai Art Center starts 2020 with 'radical' neon light installation

09:36

President: Admiral Bellingshausen is our man

08:42

Kelly Sildaru wins gold medal at X-Games

25.01

In case you missed it: January 20 - 25

25.01

Crew of Estonian tourist boat find 500kg hashish haul in sea off Tenerife

25.01

Skeleton Technologies' energy storage systems sign deal for Warsaw trams

25.01

Tänak says Friday's Monte Carlo Rally accident due to high speed

25.01

Increase in number of nights spent in Estonia above EU average in 2019

25.01

Gallery: Estonian Music Awards 2020

25.01

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

25.01

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

25.01

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

25.01

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

25.01

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: