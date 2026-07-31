Estonian FA boss on FIFA privatization plan: The sport should be for football people

Pohlak and EJL secretary general Mihkel Uiboleht took part in a UEFA online meeting held on an extraordinary basis on Thursday afternoon to form a common position on FIFA's plans.

"For Europe's football associations, FIFA's plan raises three main concerns. First, governance – decision-making in football can only be in the hands of football people. Second, the process – not a single association, confederation or other stakeholder was involved in developing the plan. Third, money – there is no need to involve private investors to provide additional support to members, thereby opening the door to money flowing out of football. FIFA has already earned this money by organizing various competitions and will continue to do so in the future. At today's meeting, we fully supported what was set out in UEFA's joint statement," Pohlak said after the meeting.

In the official statement issued after the meeting, UEFA unequivocally rejected FIFA's proposal to allow private investors to acquire stakes in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions.

An official statement followed, in which FIFA said the World Cup "is not for sale."

Statement on behalf of UEFA and its 55 National Associations — UEFA (@UEFA) July 30, 2026

"UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors," the statement read.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams, and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale," the statement went on.

FIFA says it will continue consulting member associations on its proposal to sell up to a 20 percent stake in a new company that would manage the World Cup and other major tournaments. UEFA has threatened to boycott FIFA competitions over the plan, arguing it risks the future of football, while other confederations have also raised concerns. FIFA insists no decision will be made without member approval and denies it is "selling football."

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino says the process will represent the "democratization" of football. Many of the private investors are reportedly connected to associates of US President Donald Trump, whose close relationship with Infantino was extensively reported on during the recent World Cup in North America.

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