news

Two Estonian skiers held in Austria world championships doping probe ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Karel Tammjärv (left) and Andreas Veerpalu.
Karel Tammjärv (left) and Andreas Veerpalu. Source: Tairo Lutter/Postimees Grupp/Scanpix Baltics
News

Two Estonian skiers are amongst several people being detained by Austrian police, on suspicion of doping.

The two athletes, Karel Tammjärv (29) and Andreas Veerpalu (24), were participating in the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships at Seefeld in Tirol, Austria. Two Austrian skiers and one Kazakh skier are also currently being detained, along with four other non-skiers, in connection with the suspicions.

The two men did not start the 15km men's classical race on Wednesday afternoon, as a result of the investigations.

The suspicions of doping, a criminal offence under Austrian law, means the men will be detained for 48 hours, it is reported, after which the prosecutor will decide what to do next.

Austrian police said that the detentions were the result of an ongoing investigation, including surveillance, of suspected doping activities which were connected with organised crime.

"The investigation has been going on for a long time. We had information that the criminal gang's boss was coming to the Seefeld World Championships to meet some athletes, so we decided to act now,'' said Austrian police chief Dieter Csefan at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The nationalities of the detained men was confirmed at the press conference, though no names were mentioned, it is reported.

Organised crime ring had been under surveillance

''We had been monitoring suspects during the World Cup, round-the-clock, and we saw these five athletes on a regular basis with organised criminal groups, both before and during World Cup," Mr Csefan said, adding that a total of 120 people were involved in investigations and seizures, and 16 locations had been searched.

The crime ring had been active for several years, he said.

According to Austrian daily Kronen Zeitung, the suspected Austrians are Dominik Baldauf and Max Hauke

The Estonian Ski Association was contacted by ERR for comment. Initially, Secretary-General of the association Tõnu Seil had no comment on the matter, a stance reiterated by a ski association press release.

The association said it receives its information from the FIS, which in turn cooperates with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

However, later, the organisation's president, Andreas Laane, said that whilst he didn't really know anything more than what had come to public attention via the media, it was a bad day for Estonian skiing.

''Against this background, as president of the ski association, I can assure you that it is in our interests to find out the truth as quickly as possible and also to have a very clear and resolute response to the solutions, and to make the relevant decisions,'' Mr Laane told ERR.

Andreas Veerpalu is the son of former Estonian cross-country skiier Andrus Veerpalu, who himself was at the centre of a doping scandal in 2011, shortly after retiring from the sport. Veerpalu senior, however, was acquitted of the charges in 2013 by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), an international quasi-judicial body established to settle disputes related to sport through arbitration, headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Kristina Šmigun-Vähi, who ties with Andrus Veerpalu as most successful Estonian cross-country, or Nordic, skiier, in terms of Olympic medals (2 Golds and 1 Silver each), was also investigated for doping after the 2006 Turin Winter Olympics. Whilst Ms Šmigun-Vähi faced a CAS hearing herself, in late 2016, no subsequent developments have been reported. Ms Šmigun-Vähi is running for the Reform Party in the Kesklinn, Lasnamäe and Pirita district of Tallinn.

The case of the nine people detained on Wednesday, including Veerpalu junior and Tammjärv, is ongoing.

The 41st FIS Nordic World Ski Championships run from 20 February to 3 March 2019.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

andreas veerpalukarel tammjärvestonian sportsport in estoniaski doping scandal


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
26.02

Survey: Centre, Reform both at 28% support in European race

26.02

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

26.02

Advance voting so far slightly ahead of figure at last general election

26.02

Prime minister aims for greater European-Arab cooperation

26.02

Former interior minister linked to Danske-related shell companies network

26.02

NATO jets over Baltic intercept Russian fighter, two auxiliary planes

25.02

Evelin Ilves weighing run for European Parliament

25.02

Support by electoral district split between Centre, Reform, EKRE

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
18.02

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

Business
23.02

January inflation in Estonia among fastest in EU

22.02

Tallinn Airport chief to join Tallink board

21.02

Bill Browder to file Swedbank criminal complaint with Swedish authorities

21.02

PM backs financial regulator, says no place for money laundering in Estonia

21.02

Grid distributor Elering reports €0.6 million net profit rise

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
20:22

Two Estonian skiers held in Austria world championships doping probe

17:28

UN Global Compact unfinished business, says justice minister

16:17

Iceland prime minister meets with Estonian counterpart in Tallinn

15:33

Estonia 200 third party to conclude trade union accord

14:39

WRC promotional rally coming to Estonia

14:08

Richness of Life pickets ERR a second time

12:08

Conservationists fight Enefit oil shale plan in eastern Utah

11:39

Commercial registers of Estonia, Finland sign agreement on data exchange

10:53

Justice Ministry: 25 March may be declared national holiday this year

09:57

Business profits increase by 4% in 2018

09:38

Maasikas: North Macedonia NATO, EU integration backs regional stability

08:48

New strategy aims to reduce Tallinn-Narva train journey to one hour

26.02

Kallas: Tax, citizenship, schools main obstacles to Centre-Reform coalition

26.02

University to look into allegedly plagiarised thesis of Rainer Vakra MP

26.02

Survey: Centre, Reform both at 28% support in European race

26.02

President on working visit to St Kitts and Nevis

26.02

Advance voting so far slightly ahead of figure at last general election

26.02

Prime minister aims for greater European-Arab cooperation

26.02

Former interior minister linked to Danske-related shell companies network

26.02

NATO jets over Baltic intercept Russian fighter, two auxiliary planes

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: