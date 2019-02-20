news

Kelly Sildaru US ski and snowboard sportsperson of the month ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Kelly Sildaru at February's World Championships in Utah.
Kelly Sildaru at February's World Championships in Utah.
News

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has been named sportsperson of the month in the women's category, by US Ski & Snowboard (USSA), the national governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding.

The award comes after Sildaru, who turned 17 on Sunday, won gold in her first adult event at the 2019 FIS Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Utah earlier in the month, as well as bagging three gold medals at January's X Games in Aspen, Colorado, including a record 99.00 points for the slopestyle event.

Sildaru, from Tallinn, is also set to receive a support grant worth €65,000, from the Estonian capital's city government.

USSA provides leadership and direction for skiers and snowboarders from over 400 member clubs, and is headquartered in Park City, Utah.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

kelly sildaruestonian sportsport in estoniaestonian winter sportsussa


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
19.02

Bank of Estonia downplays impact on economy of Danske closure

19.02

Financial authority: Danske has eight months to shut up shop in Estonia Updated

19.02

EU banks regulator probes Estonian, Danish authorities compliance on Danske Updated

19.02

Supreme Court rules Russian citizen with criminal record can stay

19.02

Financial authority to close Danske Estonia branch

19.02

Inspectorate: Some 500 teachers lacking required language skills

19.02

NATO air policing mission intercepts five Russian planes

19.02

Former high-level EU official of Estonian origin convicted for rape

Opinion
13.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

Business
14.02

Filing of 2018 tax returns to begin at midnight Friday

14.02

Tallinn deputy mayor: Bankrupt MRP refusing to pay bus drivers

14.02

Long-term unemployment at 20-year low, under-employment rises

13.02

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

13.02

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:35

Sig Sauer Inc. contests LMT firearms procurement for second time

14:57

Three EU public prosecutor roles open to Estonian judges

13:45

Coalition talks could be lengthiest ever, says justice minister

12:50

No Estonian-only upper secondary school in Kohtla-Järve imminent

12:23

Swedbank now linked to Danske case Updated

10:25

Mary Jordan represented by Savisaar lawyer in Stroomi Beach case

09:31

Kelly Sildaru US ski and snowboard sportsperson of the month

08:54

Survey: Estonians most unquestioning information disseminators in EU

19.02

Interview: Indrek Tarand, back from Europe and running for home elections

19.02

Bank of Estonia downplays impact on economy of Danske closure

19.02

Financial authority: Danske has eight months to shut up shop in Estonia Updated

19.02

EU banks regulator probes Estonian, Danish authorities compliance on Danske Updated

19.02

Supreme Court rules Russian citizen with criminal record can stay

19.02

Financial authority to close Danske Estonia branch

19.02

Inspectorate: Some 500 teachers lacking required language skills

19.02

Parties reject invitation to political debate on private TV channel

19.02

NATO air policing mission intercepts five Russian planes

19.02

Former high-level EU official of Estonian origin convicted for rape

19.02

Mikser calls for continued support of Ukraine

18.02

SDE wants Järve school compromise, Isamaa favours working party solution

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: