Kelly Sildaru US ski and snowboard sportsperson of the month

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru has been named sportsperson of the month in the women's category, by US Ski & Snowboard (USSA), the national governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding.

The award comes after Sildaru, who turned 17 on Sunday, won gold in her first adult event at the 2019 FIS Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Utah earlier in the month, as well as bagging three gold medals at January's X Games in Aspen, Colorado, including a record 99.00 points for the slopestyle event.

Sildaru, from Tallinn, is also set to receive a support grant worth €65,000, from the Estonian capital's city government.

USSA provides leadership and direction for skiers and snowboarders from over 400 member clubs, and is headquartered in Park City, Utah.