Thumb injury to delay start of Kelly Sildaru's season

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru is forced to miss the first World Cup season event in October due to a thumb injury she endured in a training camp fall.

Sildaru was at a training camp in Switzerland when she injured her left thumb after taking a fall. She was rushed to a physiotherapist, who confirmed a broken thumb, which will take 3-4 weeks to heal, forcing Sildaru out of the Big Air season opener in Chur, Switzerland.

At the start of the year, Sildaru hurt her knee and missed the end of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The skier has dealt with knee injuries before, missing the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The Estonian is a five-time X Games gold medalist, becoming the youngest gold medalist at a Winter X Games event at the age of 13. The 19-year old also has one gold medal from the world championships and won a gold medal from the Winter Youth Olympics in 2020.

