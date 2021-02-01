Warm-up knee injury keeps Kelly Sildaru out of X-Games season opener

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru had to miss the opening event of the X-Games season over the weekend after injuring her knee during warm-ups. On Sunday, 14-year old Henry Sildaru came in second in a men's halfpipe event in Switzerland.

The five-time X-Games gold medalist Sildaru was supposed to start her competition season with a Big Air round in Aspen, Colorado, but after enduring a knee injury in warm-ups, she had to cancel her participation in both the aforementioned Big Air round, along with the Slopestyle run on Saturday.

As both Sildaru and Swiss skier Giulia Tanno both had to miss out on the event, only six skiers participated in the women's Big Air event. Mathilde Gremaud came out on top, winning her third gold medal, also becoming the first woman in X-Games history to land a switch double cork 1440. Gremaud however attempted the same trick in her second run and fell. Luckily, the Swiss skier got up fine.

Megan Oldham finished second in the Big Air round, chased by 17-year old Chinese skier Eileen Gu. Gu was making her X-Games debut over the weekend, ending her first elite-level competition with two gold medals - one in the Slopestyle round and another coming from the SuperPipe event on Friday.

Henry Sildaru finishes second in FIS halfpipe competition

On Sunday, Kelly Sildaru's 14-year old brother Henry Sildaru took part in an International Ski Federation (FIS) freestyle skiing event in Crans Montana, Switzerland, finishing second among the men.

Henry Sildaru finished the finals with 82.3 points after a 65.7-point performance in the qualifying round. Swiss skier Robin Briguet won the event with a 91.3-point run to make the finals, where he added a 90.7-point round. French skier Rafael Kreienbühl finished third after receiving 78.3 points in the final round.

Henry Sildaru. Source: Hanna Samoson/ERR

