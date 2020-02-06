Kelly Sildaru's start at Dew Tour delayed due to snowstorm

Freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru's start to this year's Dew Tour is delayed due to a snowstorm, organizers said on Thursday.

The prestigious Dew Tour run, which includes Sildaru, 17, who has just won two gold medals from the X-Games, was originally supposed to be held at 8 p.m. Estonian time. Due to the postponement of the competition, today's live broadcast on ERR channel ETV2 may be cancelled, ERR sports portal reports.

According to new information, the race will now take place on Friday, starting at 9.30 p.m. If the conditions are not better on Friday, the competition will be held on Saturday.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!