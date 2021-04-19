Henry Sildaru podiums in three events at Finnish championships

Henry Sildaru Source: Henry Sildaru/Facebook
Estonian freestyle skier Henry Sildaru finished with three different medals in three events at a competition in Ruka, Finland, over the weekend.

The 14-year old Estonian finished second behind Aleksi Patja (92.00) in the slopestyle discipline on Sunday with a result of 88.33. Juho Saastamoinen came in third with a score of 80.66.

On Saturday, Sildaru was triumphant in the halfpipe event, taking a clear victory at 90 points flat, nearly 14 points ahead of second-place Henri Immonen at 76.33 points and Aki Vallioniemi with 68.33 points.

The Estonian took third in the Big Air event on Friday with all podium finishers within five total points. Teemu Lauronen finished with a result of 170.99, Aleksi Patja finished with 170.66 points and Sildaru finished with 165.99.

Sunday's round of the Finnish national championships in Ruka also saw 16-year old Hanna Maria Antson in competition. The young Estonian finished third with 69.00 points, behind Anni Karava at 90.00 points and Viivi Paljärvi at 80.00 points.

Estonia's leading freestyle skier and older sister of Henry Sildaru, Kelly Sildaru, injured her knee after taking a fall in the warm-up for an X-Games event in Aspen in February and has been out of competition since.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

