Kelly Sildaru wins in Austria

Sildaru was already in the lead afer her first descent, with 87.08 points, but improved on this in the second, to take 88.68 points and compeitition victory.

Sarah Höfflin (Switzerland, 80.30) was second and and Johanne Killi (Norway, 78.32) third.

Sildaru qualified for the final on Friday, though Swiss skier Mathilde Gremaud topped her score that time.

Sildaru, 19, finished 12th in the World Cup last season with 96 total points, and missed the end of the season with due to a knee injury – something which also kept her out of the b2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

She is a five-time X-Games gold medalist, bagging the first of these at Aspen, Colorado aged just 13. She has also won one world championship gold and one Winter Youth Olympics gold.

Her younger brother, Harry, was crowned junior world champion in March.

She was at the center of controversy early on this year over claims her father and former trainer had both financially exploited her success and had engaged in domestic violence.

--

