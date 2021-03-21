Henry Sildaru takes second medal at junior world championships

Henry Sildaru has won the bronze medal in slopestyle at the FIS Freestyle World Championships in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Sildaru got enough points for third place following his final attempt and a score of 79.50. Czech Matej Švancer was crowned world champion after he managed a score of 92.00 on his first attempt. The silver medal went to Austrian Daniel Bacher (84.50).

Sildaru (14) won the halfpipe competition on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!