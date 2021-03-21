Henry Sildaru takes second medal at junior world championships ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Henry Sildaru. Source: Henry SIldaru/Facebook
News

Henry Sildaru has won the bronze medal in slopestyle at the FIS Freestyle World Championships in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Sildaru got enough points for third place following his final attempt and a score of 79.50. Czech Matej Švancer was crowned world champion after he managed a score of 92.00 on his first attempt. The silver medal went to Austrian Daniel Bacher (84.50).

Sildaru (14) won the halfpipe competition on Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccines

COVID-19 restrictions

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:50

Price of coronavirus crisis for Estonia at least €1.75 billion

12:07

A third of elderly given at least one shot of vaccine

12:00

Most parties clear on Pärnu frontrunners

11:40

Day brings 1,375 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

10:54

Feature | MS Estonia disaster: Official version versus critique

09:14

Henry Sildaru takes second medal at junior world championships

08:35

Mass vaccinations to take place in Lasnamäe, Maardu and Loksa

08:17

Police register several violations at anti-restrictions rallies

20.03

Defense minister: Deterrence challenges to NATO and EU can still be met

20.03

Latest Tartu university wastewater study confirms continued COVID-19 spread

20.03

Weather service issues level-one blizzard warning

20.03

Football trainer accused of sexual abuse hit with coaching ban

20.03

Defense minister: German air force at Ämari great example of how NATO works

20.03

Health Board: 1,250 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, 11 deaths

20.03

Aggregate party ratings: Reform top, EKRE and Center even stevens

20.03

AK: Convicted China spy brought several notable firsts

20.03

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru crowned junior world champion

20.03

Fitch affirms Estonia credit rating at AA-stable

20.03

Government approves COVID-19 wage support scheme for March and April

19.03

Agency not ruling out AstraZeneca vaccine in cause of rescue worker death

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: