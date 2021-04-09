Skiing season will last for few more weeks at Haanja sports center

With warmer weathers approaching in the coming weeks, the Haanja sports center will maintain their existing ski trails for as long as the spring allows it.

Even as the snow cannons at Haanja have wrapped up for the year, the existing ski routes are still open for skiing friends in all ages and sizes.

"This seven degrees during the day is nothing too crazy if it is around zero, slightly below, as it has been. The sun was shining in the morning (on Thursday - ed) and the trail was like a railway. Now it is, yeah, a little softer but it will be colder in the night," Haanja sports center manager Anti Saarepuu said.

"It will last, I think for a couple more weeks, the forecast is over ten degrees for next week, however," Saarepuu noted.

He added that the snow thickness is still around 20 cm and even 40 cm in some places. "I think you can still ski for a week or two in Haanja."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!