Border guard using skis to get around in snowy conditions

Border guard officers using skis to get around. Source: ERR
Even with major developments made in technology, the snowy conditions over the past few weeks have given the border guard officers on Estonia's southeastern border reason to use skis, an old-fashioned, but favorable method of moving around.

While traditionally, skiing is considered to be a winter sports discipline or just a way to spend time in the outdoors, they are a permanent fixture in the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) equipment.

"Skis have a decent advantage ahead of a snowmobile, for example. You cannot hear a ski patrol, meaning we use different tactics when securing the border. You should not always think the officer comes on a snowmobile. They can also come quietly dashing through the snow or perhaps with even a drone," said PPA border guard official Arvi Suvi.

Border guard officers on skis can observe the surrounding landscape and also notice tracks left in the snow. "The movement must allow you to hear what is happening on neighboring land, what is happening on our land, take a look at our neighbors, see ahead of you. Meaning, this skiing is not just for fun - you get sweaty, but the work will just get done quicker," Suvi noted.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

