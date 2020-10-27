Estonia introduces redesigned passports

The Police and Border Guard Board have released designs for the new Estonian passport which will be issued from January 2021.

In the new passports, the PPA has integrated security elements as part of the passport design. "Some of the security elements are visible to the naked eye, some can be felt with the fingers and some can only be checked with special light or a magnifying glass," said Eliisa Sau, chief expert of the PPA Identity and Status Bureau.

In addition, the material of the personal data page will now be made from polycarbonate, which is also used for ID cards.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!