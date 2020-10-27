news

Estonia introduces redesigned passports ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
Estonia's new passport designs.
Open gallery
8 photos
news

The Police and Border Guard Board have released designs for the new Estonian passport which will be issued from January 2021.

In the new passports, the PPA has integrated security elements as part of the passport design. "Some of the security elements are visible to the naked eye, some can be felt with the fingers and some can only be checked with special light or a magnifying glass," said Eliisa Sau, chief expert of the PPA Identity and Status Bureau.

In addition, the material of the personal data page will now be made from polycarbonate, which is also used for ID cards.

-- 

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:07

Solman: Census questionnaire draft needs additional questions

19:40

Urmas Nõmmik: Marriage referendum a danger to churches

19:06

Estonia signs digital agreement to aid UN's Sustainable Development Goals

18:38

Anti Poolamets appointed new EKRE public broadcasting supervisory board rep

18:26

PPA: Foreigners coming to work in Estonia must have documents in order

17:58

Estonia introduces redesigned passports

17:29

Kanepi through to round two of ITF Istanbul tournament

17:02

Tallinn's workplace outbreaks affecting manufacturing companies

16:57

Gallery: Vandals deface MS Estonia memorial Updated

16:28

TLÜ assist. prof. believes US presidential elections will favor Biden

16:07

Reform denied remote no-confidence Riigikogu sitting

16:04

Greens' same-sex marriage petition most signed in portal's history

15:38

Confusion surrounds validity of coronavirus tests before hospital treatment

15:01

Center MP: I hope society does not support defining marriage

14:38

Tallinn City Center aims to improve English communication with new arrivals

14:27

Theresa Bubbear appointed UK Ambassador to Finland after Estonia post ends

14:08

Reform applies for remote sittings after MPs have to quarantine

13:35

Anett Kontaveit to finish season at WTA tournament in Linz

13:09

Two Reform MPs in quarantine complicates Helme no-confidence motion

12:40

Government agrees to shorten quarantine period to 10 days

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: