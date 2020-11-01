news

Historical photos: 30 years from the reestablishment of the border guard

November 1 will mark the 98th anniversary of the Estonian Border Guard and the passing of 30 years from its reestablishment when Estonia regained independence.

Head of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) border guard department Egert Belitšev said that development has been swift over these past decades.

"We have strong border patrols, rapid response units, good criminal intelligence, international exchange of information, a trusting relationship with communities living close to the border and good equipment. All of it works together to give the Estonian people certainty that their border is airtight and that only those who are allowed can cross it," Belitšev said.

"Settings our sights for the coming years, we will see modern technology free our officers for the performance of tasks where machines will never replace people," the head of the border guard said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

No comments yet.
