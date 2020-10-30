news

Third country nationals to be released from movement restrictions for PÖFF

The government supported Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas' (Isamaa) proposal to free foreign visitors from movement restrictions for the annual Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival "PÖFF" if certain COVID-19 alleviation measures are followed.

Lukas said: "PÖFF has developed into a major international event for Estonia and its culture, an A-category film festival, with only 15 of its kind in the world. It is one of the largest signs of Estonian culture."

The culture minister continued: "For this year's PÖFF to go successfully, it is important that we would be able to host foreign visitors who are tied to the event's programme, regardless of restrictions stemming from the pandemic. This of course if all security measures are followed."

The festival's organizers have prepared all necessary security measures in compliance with Health Board (Terviseamet) and Police and Border Guard Board directives. Foreign visitors will be subject to supplemental measures, such as presenting a health certificate when entering the country, going through COVID-19 testing when entering Estonia and staying in self-isolation until test results come back.

The pandemic is expected to greatly limit the amount of guests, with 200 foreigners expected to come to the festival. For reference, last year's total foreign visitor number was 1,500.

PÖFF will take place on November 12-29, more info on the festival is available on the festival's homepage.

Started in 1997, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has grown into one of the biggest film festivals in Northern Europe and busiest regional industry platforms, hosting more than 1000 guests and industry delegates and over 160 journalists. 

As of 2014 the festival holds the FIAPF accreditation for holding an international competition programme which puts the festival into the so- called A-category of film festivals, alongside other 14 festivals in the world.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

