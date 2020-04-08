ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian film industry requests €2 million support to survive crisis ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Estonian Film Industry Cluster has said the domestic film industry needs €2 million to survive and the Film Estonia cash rebate system should be opened to domestic films and private investments.

Leaders of the film cluster said they are grateful for the allocation of €600,000 from the cultural and sports crisis support package announced on April 2 for film production, but it will not allow them to emerge from the crisis due to the lack of additional sources of funding for films. They are suggesting four additional sources.

Members of the board of the Estonian Film Industry Cluster Diana Mikita Marge Liiske, Marianne Ostrat and Kristel Tõldsepp said: "Considering the possibility of bringing in foreign currency and income from the provision of film services has stalled for an indefinite period, we propose additional funds in the amount of €2 million to support various stages of domestic film production this year to ensure the film industry's survival."

Secondly, they want to open Film Estonia's cash rebate system for domestic films and private investment.

"One important mitigation would be to provide a repayment system for domestic private investments. This would enable producers to cover lost funding sources by attracting more private investors from Estonia. In addition, we consider it important to increase the repayment rate to 35-40 percent."

Third, film cluster leaders recommend allocating resources to ERR for the re-acquisition of older film licenses from independent producers for a more competitive amount, which may be one of the few sources of income for producers, especially in the near future.

Fourthly, they recommend changing the PÖFF film festival support from the current 2015 Cultural Capital Support Scheme (50 per cent of the audiovisual endowment, 50 per cent of the cross-sectoral endowment or council) to the previous 20-80 scheme (20 per cent of the audiovisual endowment and 80 per cent of the interdisciplinary endowment) to release the audiovisual endowment to support production.

According to a survey of 13 film production companies, the projected market volume before the coronavirus crisis was €16.6 million euros a year. Due to the emergency situation, the volume of canceled works has already been €3.2 million between March and May, and the negative impact on the Estonian film industry for the whole year is estimated at €10.7 million euros.

The total budget of the ten feature films in different production phases in 2020 is €15.2 million, of which EFI's support is €4.3 million (28.3 percent). The other sources of funding were the cinema revenue paid in part by the distributor, the pre-sale to TV channels, the contribution of a foreign co-producer and foreign funds, the investments of private investors and, to a large extent, the
own contribution of film production companies .

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronavirusfilm industry
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:33

Ministry of Education drawing up plans for end of year exams

19:04

Reform Party proposes adding €42 million to the crisis reserve

18:54

Operail introduces new freight operations management system

18:31

Estonian film industry requests €2 million support to survive crisis

18:10

Estonia to host webinar on remote learning best practices for SEN students

17:52

Estonia signs contract for development of NATO Cyber Range command platform

17:47

Ski doping scandal: Veerpalu and Tammjärv used growth hormone Updated

17:28

Urva: Nordica needs support to be ready to offer flights

16:24

Gallery, video: Marju Lauristin celebrates 80th birthday

16:05

Unemployment Insurance Fund starts paying wage compensation to employees

15:46

€215 million to be spent on road development in 2020

15:17

Huko Aaspõllu: Expectedly, the pharmacy reform solved nothing

15:03

Business daily Äripäev to be published weekly due to economic crisis

14:44

Free Party membership at critical level again

14:22

Burger King restaurants put on hold while emergency situation continues

14:09

Price of protective masks now for sale in pharmacies may vary

13:56

Domestic violence cases rise during crisis, but calls to hotline fall

13:35

Coronavirus cases in Ida-Viru County are increasing

13:26

Tanel Kiik: Further Hiiumaa coronavirus restrictions not needed

13:10

Estonian manufacturer starts making antiviral protective screens and masks

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: