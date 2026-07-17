X!

Estonian-Finnish drama series receives funding from Council of Europe

News
"Kuollut nainen puhuu“ ("Dead Women Talking") Source: Press materials
News

An Estonian-Finnish drama series about a 1980s double murder is one of seven projects to recieve funding from the Council of Europe's Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions this year.

The drama series "Kuollut nainen puhuu" ("Dead Women Talking"), co-produced in Estonia by Cuba Films OÜ, was one of seven projects to recieve funding. The production grant amounts to €300,000.

The series centers on a reopened case of double murder that shook a small Finnish town in the late 1980s. The search for the truth uncovers lies and secrets that put the investigators' own lives at risk.

Ingrid Eloranta, a producer at Cuba Films, said they are delighted to contribute to the international series. 

"Such collaborations demonstrate that the Estonian film industry is a reliable partner, even for the most ambitious European projects," added Eloranta.

This year, Eurimages' pilot programme has decided to support a total of seven international series projects with a combined sum of €2.1 million.

The Council of Europe Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions is a cultural funding programme that supports high-quality international co-production series.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Elisabeth Ristmets, Kaspar Viilup

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Estonian-Finnish drama series receives funding from Council of Europe

16:55

Weatherman: Extreme weather puts forecasting models to the test

16:10

Hiiumaa Hospital stops planned maternity care amid pediatrician shortage

15:24

Estonia's peak tourism season arrives earlier than rest of Europe

14:49

Mihhail Kõlvart: Estonia's finances cannot be fixed at the expense of the economy

14:05

Nolan's 'The Odyssey' won't be shown in IMAX format in Estonia

14:03

Russia's fuel shortages could lead to more repressions, says Estonian intel

13:23

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Tallinn's Mustamäe

12:52

Aivar Kokk: The biggest impact on the budget comes from cutting white‑collar ranks

11:39

Estonia's bear population continues to grow

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

Archaeologists find papal seal in a courtyard in central Tallinn

14:05

Nolan's 'The Odyssey' won't be shown in IMAX format in Estonia

16.07

Highest UV index reading in Estonia recorded in Haapsalu

16.07

Tallinn Airport sets new record, but fewer Estonians are traveling this year

08:30

UK to deploy more soldiers and preposition ammunition in Estonia

15.07

Transport authority: Majority of drivers in Estonia ignore traffic lights

13:23

Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Tallinn's Mustamäe

15.07

Man carrying deactivated machine gun in Tallinn has weapon confiscated

14:03

Russia's fuel shortages could lead to more repressions, says Estonian intel

15.07

Restaurateurs in Estonia facing 'toughest conditions in 30 years'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo