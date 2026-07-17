Estonian-Finnish drama series receives funding from Council of Europe

An Estonian-Finnish drama series about a 1980s double murder is one of seven projects to recieve funding from the Council of Europe's Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions this year.

The drama series "Kuollut nainen puhuu" ("Dead Women Talking"), co-produced in Estonia by Cuba Films OÜ, was one of seven projects to recieve funding. The production grant amounts to €300,000.

The series centers on a reopened case of double murder that shook a small Finnish town in the late 1980s. The search for the truth uncovers lies and secrets that put the investigators' own lives at risk.

Ingrid Eloranta, a producer at Cuba Films, said they are delighted to contribute to the international series.

"Such collaborations demonstrate that the Estonian film industry is a reliable partner, even for the most ambitious European projects," added Eloranta.

This year, Eurimages' pilot programme has decided to support a total of seven international series projects with a combined sum of €2.1 million.

The Council of Europe Pilot Programme for Series Co-Productions is a cultural funding programme that supports high-quality international co-production series.

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