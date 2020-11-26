news

Gallery: PÖFF guests enjoy cold swimming in the mornings

There is a new hobby developing among foreign guests of the annual Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF). The film enthusiasts have been enjoying swimming in the chilling waters of Estonia in the mornings.

PÖFF festival programmer Dagmar Raudam told ETV's morning show "Ringvaade" that she has done winter swimming for quite a while but since some of PÖFF's guests showed interest toward the activity, she decided to get together a larger group.

"It is exciting and actually a little addictive," Raudam said with other swimmers agreeing.

"It's like a sensation when you feel that you can do everything. You can battle within yourself and you understand that you can move mountains!" said PÖFF's Lithuanian agent and programmer Edvinas Pukšta and added he will soon swim like a penguin.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

