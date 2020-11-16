Culture recommendations: November 16-22

What is there to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's culture.ee website and Culture Step program has some recommendations for you.

This week's selection is brought to you by Carmen Sophia Cadenas, who is from Venezuela, and has lived in Estonia for five years. She describes herself as very active in Tallinn culture life.

Carmen Sophia Cadenas. Source: Annika Toots/Culture Step

Live Jazz Music in Literaat Cafe (November 20, repeats every Friday)

Literaat is a restaurant cradled inside a bookstore, where you can find side by side some of the finest things in life: Dozens of shelves filled with good books, delicious food made with local ingredients, a carefully curated selection of wines and every Friday, live music performed by talented young musicians. Best of all, there is no extra fee for the live music evenings.

Kadriorg Park Tour (November 21)

This guided tour, organized by HikingEstonia includes a walk through the 18th-century park with its lovely alleys and streams, a visit to the Japanese garden, where you can learn about Peter the Great's house and see the lower lighthouse from 1806, which is still in operation today. They will also offer warm refreshing tea and sweet snacks in the middle of the tour. Registration in advance is required and the participation fee is €12 for adults, €10 for retired people and children under 12 years old.

Art Walk. Broken Symmetries in Kumu (November 27)

Breakthroughs in science have often inspired artists. The exhibition "Broken Symmetries" brings to the viewer interpretations by artists of the complex and intriguing field of particle physics. All of the works displayed originate from artist residencies at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN). For more information on future courses, art walks and events keep an eye on the calendar at Kumu's website.

These Art Walks are of monthly occurence at Kumu. In addition to that, plenty of English language cultural options are coming up in Kumu Art Museum. The museum offers different short courses throughout the year, they are held in Estonian, but English translation is possible. Pre-registration is necessary and they tend to sell out very fast, so its better to book early. On the days of the classes the visit to the exhibition is free for the participants. The next courses with spots available are:

Printed Christmas Wish (December 9, 16): In the two-part printmaking course the participants will be making printing plates in drypoint technique, which will then be used to print Christmas cards. Course dates are December 9 and December 16, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Participation fee is €40, with both sessions included in the price.

In the two-part printmaking course the participants will be making printing plates in drypoint technique, which will then be used to print Christmas cards. Course dates are December 9 and December 16, from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Participation fee is €40, with both sessions included in the price. Course: Ornament or Sheer Origami? (December 17): In this workshop, the participants will be making a Christmas ornament using the Japanese paper-folding art, origami. The folded decoration can be a unique gift for a friend or a loved one. The paper ornament retains its round shape and the decoration is reusable for years. The workshop takes place on December 17, from 5.30 pm to 8 pm. Participation fee is €18.

Now with strengthened health and safety measures, the National Opera House continues to have a packed calendar, next week alone there will be four different performances:

Black Nights' Film Festival PÖFF (November 13-29)

Granted, PÖFF has been mentioned before but as it is in its full gear right now, it might be useful to remember that in the official website it is possible to filter the results by language of the production and language of the subtitles. Also, this year for the first time, the event will be hybrid, meaning there will be virtual screenings, so viewers based in Estonia can now watch films from their home, at the time that suits them best. Read more on how to watch the best of PÖFF at home here.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities.

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

