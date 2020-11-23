Culture recommendations: November 23-29

What is there to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's culture.ee website and Culture Step program has some recommendations for you.

This week's suggestions have been collected by Aušra Kuennapas (30). She is Lithuanian and has been living in Estonia for 7 years.

Aušra Kuennapas. Source: Annika Toots.

Exhibition "Body Worlds" (open until February 21, 2021)

The "Body Worlds" collections are one of the most successful travelling exhibitions in the world. On display since 1995, they have attracted more than 50 million visitors in over 140 cities across America, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The exhibition is open every day from noon to 8 p.m.

The 6th Illustration Triennial of Tallinn (open until November 30)

The Tallinn Illustrations Triennial "Pildi Jõud" ("The Power of Pictures") is an exhibition held every three years. It brings together the best of the world's illustration art. At the galleries the Tallinn's National Library of Estonia, book illustrations from all over the world will be on show. There are artists featured from Estonia, Italy, Spain, Canada, China, Portugal, Israel, Mexico and many other countries.

Open doors at Feministeerium (November 24–25)

On – Tuesday and Wednesday – Estonian independent feminist web magazine Feministeerium opens its office's doors to visitors and invites people to have a cup of tea, browse their books and discuss issues. Their office is in Telliskivi and their Facebook page shows the route to the office.

Sodacats Street Art Exhibition (open until December 6)

The exhibition showcases artists from Estonia who were brought together by the Sodacats project, organized by Andrei Kedrin and Sergei Dragunov during summer 2020. Find it in Müürivahe Street, in Tallinn, in the Bar "Miks Mitte?".

Olga Kublitskaja's exhibition "Sounds of Bobbin Lace" (November 26 – December 14)

On November 26, at the Estonian Handicraft House, Olga Kublitskaja's exhibition of bobbin lace will open. Kublitskaja is a renowned master of bobbin lace in Estonia.

Degustation of Craft Cidre and Photo Exhibition (November 28)

The event takes place in Munkadetagune tower and in addition to tasting different craft ciders you can get acquainted with this medieval tower and see a photo exhibition "Tallinn 100" which features views of Tallinn from 100 ago.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities.

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

