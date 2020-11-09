Culture recommendations: November 9 - 15

What is there to do in Estonia this week? The Estonian Institute's culture.ee website and Culture Step program has some recommendations for you.

This week's selection is brought to you by Anni Eerik (25), an Estonian, who has previously lived abroad for five years. She's currently studying for an MA in Public Administration and Innovation in TalTech.

November's caught up with us and even though the weather and current situation globally calls for cosy evenings indoors, it's also worth refreshing our body and soul with inspiring events during these long dark evenings, if we still can. Here's a selection of this week's highlights to give you a dose of inspiration.

Anni Eerik. Source: Annika Toots

Comedy Estonia: "Invasion" English Comedy Night (November 9)

Another month, another comedy night! This time Comedy Estonia brings on stage a trio of comedians, armed with material from black comedy to political commentary, who will storm the stage, starting with: James Humphreys (WAL), Caleb Brunick (US) and Aleksandr Popov (EST). So if you want to break away from the hassels of everyday life and have a fun night with lots of laughter then join the event at 8 p.m. in Kivi Paber Käärid.

"AL₂SI₂O₅(OH)₄" and "CERAMIC DIMENSION" at EKA Gallery (November 10–28)

On Tuesday, November 10 at 5 p.m. EKA Gallery opens the solo show "AL₂SI₂O₅(OH)₄" by Juss Heinsalu and workshop-exhibition "Ceramic Dimension" by Lauri Kilusk, Martin Melioranski and Urmas Puhkan. "Al₂Si₂O₅(OH)₄" brings together a wide range of artistic applications of clay in ceramics, glass, printmaking and in new material combinations. Similarly, the "Ceramic Dimension" exhibit gives an overview of the wide spectrum of morphological and space-making topics led by design, art and architectural agendas.

Slam-O-Vision – Prima Vista Tartu (November 11)

If you missed the Tartu International Literature Festival Prima Vista at the end of September, then you still have a chance to participate in November. As part of the festival, Tartu is hosting the judging night of the UNESCO Cities of Literature international slam video competition Slam-O-Vision. On November 11 you're invited to join them for voting and enjoying live performances by poets Heidi Iivari and Jüri Kolk as well as dancers Helle Mari Toomel, Iris Helin Västrik and Marie Elise Kanarik.

City tour "Maintenance Hole Covers of Kalamaja" (November 12)

This excursion is organised by Kalamaja museum. It is dedicated to the birthday of Curt Siegel's company Tallinn Phone Network, founded on October 11, 1887. Within this tour, you can explore the authentic maintenance hold cover by the Siegel company and urban environment of Kalamaja, accompanies by stories from the past to offer a contrast with their expressive and patient silence to our daily hassles.

Tribute to Amy Winehouse (November 12)

On November 12, Pille-Riin Karro will be taking us not back to black, but back to an authentic, one-of-a-kind tribute show honoring the late great singer Amy Winehouse. Performing songs from highly successful albums such as "Frank" and "Back to Black", this a great chance for all loyal fans and also anyone just discovering her music, to enjoy a night full of heartfelt performance and music.

Ghosts and Legends of Old Town with EstAdventures (November 15, 20 and 27)

Estadventures is inviting you on a tour to tell the bizarre, funny and occasionally scary stories of the medieval old town. Tallinn's Old Town is not only one of the best-preserved Hanseatic cities, but its cobbled streets have also​ seen a lot of interesting, funny and quirky things even locals don't know. Tours take place several times this month starting on November 8, so pick your favourite time and go and explore the mystic side of Tallinn!

This article was first published on culture.ee.

What is Culture Step?

Culture Step is a program run by the Estonian Institute and offers visits, trips, lectures and discussions for non-natives in Tallinn and Harju county.

The program is aimed at people whose native tongue is not Estonian and who are interested in Estonian culture, nature, history and everyday life.

When registering, the participants aim to collect between 24-27 academic hours of activities that introduce them to Estonia from different aspects – nature, history, day-to-day life and much more. Each participant can freely select the events they wish to attend based on their interests and possibilities.

The events are held in English and Russian as group activities.

